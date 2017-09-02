The ABC has announced an initiative that will explore how and why weather events occur in Australia, and their effects on people and the environment.

ABC Weather will deliver compelling, science-based stories of interest to all Australians, with increased video, online and mobile coverage across all ABC platforms.

Australians will see stories which explore why everyday weather phenomena occur like rain, frost and wind, to more complex weather patterns such as heatwaves, cyclones and thunderstorms.

ABC Managing Director Michelle Guthrie said the weather is a regular topic of conversation for many Australians.

“The weather has an impact on all of us. It does not matter if you are a farmer in regional Australia or you live in a capital city, the weather affects many aspects of our lives,” Ms Guthrie said.

“ABC Weather will expand the depth and breadth of our news and weather stories by analysing the science behind our weather. We want to inform and engage with Australians so that they nderstand what is occurring, why and how it happens, and its impact on our communities.

“The ABC is also strengthening its relationship with the Bureau of Meteorology, sharing knowledge and data through greater collaboration between the organisations.”

To access the ABC’s weather news and information, visit http://www.abc.net.au/news/weather/