More than 400 activities will be held around Australia in Anti-Poverty Week 2017, 15-21 October. About a thousand organisations and tens of thousands of people will participate.

Activities and events

Activities during the Week will include launches, forums, workshops, awards, exhibitions, fund-raisers, publications, presentations, addresses, festivals and many other activities focussing on different aspects of poverty and hardship at home and abroad.

Venues include parks, civic squares, churches, community centres, libraries, health centres, welfare agencies, business offices, town halls, parliaments, universities, schools and markets

Themes and participants

Key themes include links between poverty and education, health, work, finance, housing, food and utilities. Other issues include Indigenous poverty, homeless people, poverty and children, poverty and older people, poverty and people with disabilities, rural poverty and many others.

Participants include major national organisations like ACOSS, Anglicare, Australian Education Union, Catholic Social Services, Salvation Army, Smith Family, St Vincent de Paul, UnitingCare, and United Voice.

Other participants include religious groups, educational institutions, credit unions, Rotary clubs, welfare agencies, community groups, businesses, unions, government departments and local councils around Australia.

Participants during the Week include the Governor General of Australia Sir Peter Cosgrove and his wife Lady Cosgrove, as well as senior Ministers and other leaders in government, health, education, welfare, business, religious, legal and other sectors.

A small sample of activities in the Week is listed below. For more information, including detailed State programs and contact points:

Check: http://www.antipovertyweek.org.au

SOME ADDRESSES, FORUMS AND CONFERENCES

Combined Organisations of WA, Anti-Poverty Week Forum, Perth, 16 October

Colony 47, Youth and Poverty Forum, Parliament House, Hobart, 16 October

Results Australia, Famine in East Africa Forum, Fitzroy,16 October

Energy & Water Ombudsman (NSW), Anti-Poverty Forum, Penrith, 17 October

Micah Projects, “Ending Poverty & Inequality” Forum, Brisbane, 17 October

Economics Society of Aust. (Tas), “Basic Income: Panacea or Pipe Dream?”, Hobart, 17 October

Bar Association (WA), Children, Poverty and the Law, Perth, 18 October

YWCA (ACT), Panel Discussion on Hidden Poverty, Canberra, 18 October

Homelessness NSW, Regional Homelessness Summit, Ballina, 19 October

Catholic Social Services (Vic), “Still ‘Everyone’s Business’” Forum, Melbourne, 19 October

Vinnies NSW, Annual Rosalie Rendu Lecture: Prof. Gillian Triggs, Sydney, 19 October

Red Cross and Legal Aid ACT, “Falling Through the Gaps” Forum, Canberra, 19 October

Good Shepherd, St Vincent de Paul (Vic), “Picking up the Pieces” Forum, Melbourne, 19 October

Anti-Poverty Network SA, “Attack Poverty, Not the Poor” Conference, Adelaide, 20-21 October

SOME LAUNCHES AND OPENINGS

ACOSS, Launch of Statement on Child Poverty, Sydney, 15 October

Vinnies, Salvos, Good Shepherd jointly release Analysis of Poverty in Victoria Melbourne, 15 October

Foodbank Australia, Launch of Hunger Report, Sydney, 16 October

Salvation Army, Launch of Economic and Social Impact Survey – Victoria, Melbourne, 16 October

Centacare (Qld), Launch of “Drought & Poverty in Central West Queensland” Report, Rockhampton, 17 October

Anglicare Australia, Launch of Jobs Availability Snapshot, Canberra, 17 October

Catholic Social Services Australia, Launch of “An Economy That Works For All” Report, Parliament House, Canberra, 18 October

Anglicare (ACT/NSW), “Pens Against Poverty” Awards Ceremony, Canberra, 20 October

EXAMPLES OF A DIVERSE WEEK OF ACTIVITIES

Sunday 15 October

Anti-poverty church services in ACT, southern and western NSW; launch of child poverty statement in Sydney; family fun day in South Brisbane; dinner for homeless people in Hobart.

Monday 16 October

Lighting of Story Bridge, Brisbane and of Adelaide Oval; low-cost cooking demonstration in Carlton, Vic; social media campaign in Port Pirie, SA; bookshop display in Sydney; youth forum in Hobart.

Tuesday 17 October

Pop-up installations in Melbourne; street soccer in Perth; ecumenical service in Fitzroy, Vic; forum in Penrith, NSW; cake stall in Cootamundra, NSW; op shop bus tour in central Tasmania.

Wednesday 18 October

Cooking competition in Cairns, Qld; fundraiser in Mackay, Qld; tenant workshop in Parramatta, NSW; homelessness forum in Fremantle, WA; launch of documentary movie in Melbourne.

Thursday 19 October

Forum in Townsville; food drive on Fleurieu Peninsula, SA; story telling in Melbourne; letter-writing campaign in Lismore, NSW; survey launch in Canberra; displays of best practice in Coomera, Qld.

Friday 20 October

Meal packing for people in need, across Australia; advice services expo in Woy Woy, NSW; launch of

poverty audit in Sydney; award ceremony in Canberra; op shop opening in Orange, NSW.

Saturday October

March against poverty in Perth; information stalls bazaar in Leongatha, Vic; clothing collection in Darwin; workshop in Box Hill, Vic; conference in Adelaide; panel discussion in Sydney.

More info: http://www.antipovertyweek.org.au/about/about-anti-poverty-week