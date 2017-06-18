Multiple Archibald Prize finalist David Bromley opened the doors of his latest Brisbane exhibition to the public on the weekend of June 17 and 18.

The Bromley Room is an arts and events studio that includes a specially commissioned exhibition of Bromley’s works (paintings and sculptures), housed in the historic Peter’s Ice Cream Factory on the site of the West Village development at West End. As well as Bromley’s well-known works, the studio includes some of his Blackman by Bromley series, painted in collaboration with famed Australian artist Charles Blackman and his family.

Bromley and his wife Yuge recently curated the exhibition as part of a 12-month artist-in-residence project with West Village.

The collaboration between artist and developer is the result of a commitment by West Village more than two years ago to bring art onto the site and invest in local community.

The Bromley Room opened in early April and, in just a couple of months, 15 of his artworks have been sold at a total value of $92,000. So strong has been the demand for Bromley’s art that Yuge is coming to Brisbane next week with 10 more pieces to replenish the walls of the Bromley Room prior to the public weekend.

The mid-June public exhibition also included 20 works by Brisbane street artist Lucks who, like Bromley, started his painting career as a signwriter. (Note: Lucks is now being mentored by David Bromley as part of Bromley’s artist-in-residence with West Village).

Bromley lived in West End more than 30 years ago and, as a signwriter in Adelaide, he added colour to Peter’s Ice Cream trucks.

