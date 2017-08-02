Nuclear extinction is the most dangerous threat facing Humanity today!

If we want a future for ourselves and our children we need to act immediately by urging our government to support the international ban of nuclear weapons.

By far the greater percentage of Australians support the global ban of all nuclear weapons! The Australian government’s argument, “a ban treaty would be ineffective”, is totally absurd and seems so irresponsible and outrageous as to be part of a comedy. The global ban of all nuclear weapons starts this year with one simple step, ratifying the UN treaty on 20th September 2017

If the Australian government is serious about banning nuclear weapons, it shows its commitment to such a ban and ratifies the current treaty and stops the mining of uranium.

The division between non-nuclear and nuclear weapons states is similar to that of wanting a future for Humanity or not. Part of the goals of this treaty is to make clear, which countries support the ban and thereby show serious intent and responsible commitment to ban nuclear bombs.

This is an opportunity for the Australian government and its Prime Minister to properly represent the Australian people and SUPPORT the ban and REMOVE Australia’s name from this list of ROGUE STATES.

Countries which OPPOSED the recent negotiations OR STOOD BY and DID NOTHING are:

ALBANIA, ANDORRA, ARMENIA, AUSTRALIA, BARBADOS, BELARUS BELGIUM, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA, BULGARIA, CAMEROON, CANADA, CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC, CHINA, COMOROS, CROATIA, CZECH REPUBLIC, DEMOCRATIC PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF KOREA, DENMARK, DOMINICA, ESTONIA, FINLAND, FRANCE, GEORGIA, GERMANY, GREECE, GUINEA, HUNGARY, ICELAND, INDIA, ISRAEL, ITALY, JAPAN, KYRGYZSTAN, LATVIA, LIBYA, LITHUANIA, LUXEMBOURG, MALDIVES, MALI, MICRONESIA (FEDERATED STATES OF), MONACO, MONTENEGRO, NAURU, NETHERLANDS, NICARAGUA, NIGER, NORWAY, PAKISTAN, POLAND, PORTUGAL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, REPUBLIC OF MACEDONIA, ROMANIA, RUSSIAN FEDERATION, RWANDA, SERBIA, SINGAPORE, SLOVAKIA, SLOVENIA, SOMALIA, SOUTH SUDAN, SPAIN, SWAZILAND, SYRIAN ARAB REPUBLIC, TAJIKISTAN, TURKEY, TURKMENISTAN, TUVALU, UKRAINE,UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED STATES, UZBEKISTAN, ZAMBIA

Politicians and all those not strongly active in supporting the ban treaty will share the responsibility for any nuclear catastrophe. The Federation of American Scientists estimate that if the nuclear attack occurs in summer, America will be consumed in fire, coast to coast, north into south. And it could happen tonight or tomorrow by accident, design or computer hacking.

To examine the medical effects of such an event is to understand the lunacy of nuclear policy.

“A hydrogen bomb lands at twenty times the speed of the sound exploding with the heat of the sun. It will excavate a crater three-quarters-of-a-mile wide and eight hundred feet deep converting the buildings, and millions of tons of earth below to pulverised radioactive dust injected into a mushroom cloud. In a six mile radius every building is destroyed, concrete and steel melt, every person killed, most vaporised. In a twenty mile radius people are killed or lethally injured. Winds will turn humans into missiles travelling at a hundred miles an hour. The shock wave will cause acute pneumothorax and ruptured lungs. Windows will “popcorn” producing shards of glass decapitating people and inducing severe lacerations. Everyone will die, some immediately, some in a few days, in the most extraordinary agony, and suffering from acute radiation sickness.”

“The US Federal government stockpiles of morphine in case of nuclear war will be useless. All hospitals will be destroyed and all doctors dead or injured.

Forty miles from the epicentre one glance at the flash will induce blindness from retinal burns. The whole area will then be engulfed in a firestorm of three thousand square miles – a holocaust! Fallout shelters become crematoria as the fire consumes the oxygen and bakes the shelter.”

“Millions of tons of smoke and soot will be injected into the stratosphere and cover the earth with a cloud so thick that it will block out the sun for up to ten years inducing a short ice age. Everyone and everything will freeze to death in the dark.

” Dr Helen Caldicott

Recently 122 countries negotiated the UN treaty for the ban of all nuclear weapons on 7th July, which is open to be ratified by all on the 20th September 2017.

What can we do to show Australia’s support for a future free of nuclear weapons and to have our government sign the treaty?

1) Do All We Can! Be active or be radioactive!

2) Meditate for Peace http://1min4peace.org

3) Wear something white for the “wear white” referendum http://wearwhite.org

4) Participate in all online petitions.

5) Inform all politicians of our opinion, show them we care.

6) Help others to do all they can do!

“The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil but by those who watch them without doing anything.” Albert Einstein

The letters can be accessed here https://wearwhite.org/write-to-politicians/