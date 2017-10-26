This November, experience the eccentric and powerful sounds of Too Many Zooz as they deliver their infectious ‘Brasshouse’ style of music to Australian shores for the first time.

Throughout November, Too Many Zooz will be setting out on a seven date tour across the East Coast to electrify venues in Brisbane, Mullumbimby, Sydney, Melbourne and Queenscliff with their eclectic mix of jazz and latin music styles.

Originating from New York’s underground subway music scene, the group came to fruition after Baritone saxophonist Leo Pellegrino, trumpeter Matt Doe and drummer David ‘King of Sludge’ Parks came together while attending the Manhattan School of Music and decided to put their skills on display in public settings.

Their unprecedented street busking took them to the top of the music industry in a matter of months, after a video of them performing in New York’s subway station went viral in 2014. Before long, Too Many Zooz were playing alongside Beyonce, and featuring on her critically acclaimed album ‘Lemondade’.

As heard on their EPs, F NOTE, Fanimals, Brasshouse Volume 1: Survival of the Flyest, The Internet, and LP, Subway Gawdz, Too Many Zooz creates a visceral instrumental sonic experience by mixing together Cuban, Afro-Cuban, Jazz, and other unorthodox styles with EDM, house, techno, and glitch music.

Their latest music video and single Bedford is an ode to the viral sensation video that sent them into the stratosphere and showcases their original and energetic take on jazz.

“Goose-stepping about the stage in dusky pink suit and dayglo hair like some mind-boggling fusion of Michael Jackson and Monty Python, honking accelerating dance beats, he gave surely one of the zaniest performances ever seen at a Prom. As a visual spectacle, and a demonstration of both musical and athletic virtuosity, it was extraordinary.”

The Arts Desk

“The true highlight of the evening were the outstanding solos of fushia-haired New York-based saxophonist Leo Pellegrino, choreographed to a tee in zebra-striped shoes, in Moanin’. His sheer physical agility while playing his instrument virtuosically was simply unlike anything I have experienced before. Unsurprisingly, he brought the house down..”

Seen & Heard