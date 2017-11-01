Brisbane small businesses, led by Xennox Diamonds, are supporting marriage equality and the LGBTIQ+ community by giving away a $20,000 same sex marriage package.

Xennox Diamonds’ Managing Director, Karl Schwantes, said he believed everyone should have an amazing engagement ring and wedding experience.

“I honestly believe we don’t choose who we fall in love with in this world,” Mr Schwantes said.

“If you are in a same sex relationship and know who you want to spend the rest of your life with, I would love to hear your story.”

Brisbane City Councillor Vicki Howard hopes the competition will provide positive and vital coverage for marriage equality in Australia.

“We want the world to see LGBTIQ+ couples for who they are – two people in love who want to take the next step to lifelong commitment,” Councillor Howard said.

Collaborating with other like mined Brisbane small businesses including Brisbane MINI Garage, Urbane Restaurant, Unforgettable Proposals and Evoke Studios, the family jeweller hopes to promote a united front and inspire change through their competition.

The competition opened to an influx of more than 220 couples telling Xennox Diamonds what marriage equality would mean to them.

So far, 32 of the best responses have been invited to film a piece-to-camera in studio, where they will build upon their written submission.

The videos will go on social media for the public to vote and decide which videos go into the final round to be judged live in the Queen St Mall on 15 November 2017 to win the $20,000 package.

The judging panel includes Councillor Vicki Howard, Q News Editor Richard Bakker and social media influencer Taylor Fielding.

Xennox Diamonds has taken the campaign one step further with the release of two low-price-point rings with a portion of the sale of each ring being donated directly to the Equality Campaign.

The Equality Campaign’s Janine Middleton said she was encouraged by Brisbane small businesses showing support and raising awareness about the importance of marriage equality.

“It’s a great opportunity to make the cause real for people who may not have fully engaged with the campaign by introducing them to real couples who are committed and would like to have the right to be married in Australia.”

“Marriage is about the commitment shared between two people who love each other and want to build a secure future together. Every Australian should be able to have the same aspirations and opportunities in life, which is why we’re campaigning so hard to win this postal survey,” Middleton said.

The competition winner announcement will coincide with the publishing of the same sex marriage survey’s results on the Australian Bureau of Statistics website – Wednesday 15 November.

For more information about the Xennox Diamonds Marriage Equality Campaign visit – https://www.xennoxdiamonds.com.au/tell-us-your-story or www.facebook.com/xennoxdiamonds/