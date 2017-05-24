Bib’n’Brace Collective is a response to the need for affordability, sustainability, collaboration, innovation, quality and accessibility for the creative community in Brisbane city. “You don’t start a revolution by fighting the state but by presenting the solutions” Le Corbusier

Bib’n’Brace Collective, a new Multifaceted Creative Space for Artists, Designers and Makers is emerging in Teneriffe.

Since September 2016 co-founders Tiernan Farrelly, Sarah Seminutin and Sam Eyles have been quietly toiling away in what was an old gasket workshop on the corner of Commercial road and Harcourt Street. Behind concrete walls they have been building a unique handcrafted industrial style fitout from recycled, reclaimed and repurposed materials. The aim is to create a warm inviting space that will support artists, designers and makers.

Over the last decade Brisbane has experienced a population growth increase that has seen inner city development dramatically increase, impacting affordability in relation to inner-city land prices and leasing opportunities. This change has impacted Brisbane’s ability to support many creative space initiatives (due to high rent or, future land development), which has resulted in the loss or closure of spaces such as the Absoe site or Love Love Studios. Both played a vital part in Brisbane’s arts and creative industry community. “The arts are the best insurance policy a city can take on itself.” Woody Dumas

The Bib’n’Brace Collective stands alongside the likes of Jugglers Art Space (Fortitude Valley) to push back on the lack of access to affordable creative space in the inner city and to establish a sustainable, thriving creative space. The dream is to provide private studios, public exhibition and event space and opportunities for diversity in practice. “We are passionate about cross-pollination of ideas and new perspectives and providing a unique take on community engagement in contemporary arts culture” Sarah Seminutin

Currently the space is comprised of an open plan layout across two levels that includes private studios on the upper mezzanine level and a metal and wood workshop and a gallery and events space on the lower level. The practical vision for the space is to have 5 completed private studios, a functioning metal and wood workshop, a dark room and areas that can support exhibitions, hot desks, workshops, product launches, design pop ups, live music, theatre, private parties and corporate events by September, 2017.

Bib’n’Brace Collective are currently running a crowdfunding campaign through Pozible to raise $12000. The campaign launched on Tuesday 16th May at 7am and it will run until Wednesday 21 June 2017.

Bib N’ Brace Collective Founders:

Tiernan Farrelly, former industrial metal worker and fabricator and current Landscape Architect with a passion for man and machine, particularly motorcycles. Tiernan brings a diverse set of skills and knowledge to Bib’n’Brace Collective and with his keen eye for design and years of hands on experience welding and fabricating he is able to find solutions and bring our creative construction ideas to life.

Sam Eyles, Visual artist and creative community builder has been involved in the Brisbane art scene for over the last decade. He has dedicated his time outside of his own studio practice to help set up projects such Jugglers Art Space, Brisbane Artist Run Initiatives Festival (BARI) and to foster strong creative community connections in South Brisbane and West End as Social Inclusion Project Manager for Micah Projects. Sam brings significant understanding of creative problem solving and skills in project implementation.

Sarah Seminutin has diverse experience in people/event management, hospitality and creative industry. Currently working in the fields of social work and hospitality, Sarah is also a student of architecture, maker of industrial style furniture and has a passion for sustainable design. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to developing Bib’n’Brace as an inclusive and collaborative space for quality artisan practices.