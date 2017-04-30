Reclaimed domestic and industrial objects find a new life in Susan Hawkins’ exhibition The Remainder from 10 – 27 of May at Metro Arts.

The exhibition features Hawkins’ latest sculptural work and questions how our culture, reliant on rapid production and consumption, can shift to address the environmental realities facing it.

Industrial and domestic objects, scavenged and rescued by Hawkins, are transformed and given a life of their own.

This humanisation of these objects provides a comedic and quirky reconsideration of our future; creating an absurd, almost optimistic dystopia, Hawkins’ dismantling and repurposing of outmoded technology is unsettling in its whimsy.

Hawkins’ creative practice focuses on working with materials and their histories to connect audiences with a range of social and environmental concerns.

One of the many artists supported by Metro Arts’ residency program, Susan Hawkins has been in residence with Brisbane-based artist Laura Burstow since January of this year.

The duo have used their time in residence to develop their artistic practice and create new work. Working across sculpture, sound and kinetics, their pair will be a part of Metro Arts’ upcoming event (The View) From Here: A Small Perspective on Big Ideas from 7th to the 10th of June.

The Remainder opens Wednesday 10th of May and continues until Saturday 27th May. Susan Hawkins will discuss her work at a free Artist Talk on Wednesday 17th of May. Alongside the artist talk will be a performance which considers how movement can be used to tell stories of loss. Through an intuitive process of trust and collaboration, the performance connects objects, stories, and the body.

ABOUT METRO ARTS

Metro Arts is developing the future of Australian contemporary arts practice, now.

Championing all contemporary art forms, the two core activities of the organisation are developing and co-presenting contemporary arts.

More info: www.metroarts.com.au