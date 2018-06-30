The West End Making History Group is close to finalising the content for its Along the Boundary project but is still seeking suitable photographs for street panels.
The group is particularly interested in ‘protest graffiti‘ in West End, especially any from Dornoch Bridge.
They are also seeking iconic images of West End pre-1960.
They need high resolution digital images but can organise to have them copied if suitable.
If you have any images that you think may fit the bill, please send them to capelin1@live.com.au