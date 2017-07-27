House Conspiracy are currently searching for emerging artists from across Brisbane who are interested in developing their skills, and seeking to engage in the city’s diverse and vibrant arts culture.

Located at 42 Mollison St in Brisbane’s West End, House Conspiracy is the name of Brisbane’s first arts precinct that offers aspiring creatives a residency space to produce and curate their own works.

Til February 2018, artists from around Brisbane will be given free private spaces which will allow them to create new works and collaborate with other artists, with the condition that each artist leaves a physical mark on the space.

Artists undertaking the residencies program will also receive 24 hour access to House Conspiracy for the duration of their residency, a $400 payment to aid their practice, physical and digital documentation of their work, on-going interviews, the opportunity to work with three other artists, access to collaborative networks of successful practitioners from multiple disciplines , and the chance to showcase their work in the House Conspiracy space.

Applications will be accepted from:

• Visual artists

• Writers (fiction & nonfiction)

• Poets (page & spoken word)

• Performance artists

• Mixed-media artists

• Playwrights and theatre-makers

• New-arts practitioners

• Interactive & digital artists

• Filmmakers

In addition to providing free private working spaces for local artists, House Conspiracy also offers free bookings for workshops, rehearsals and other non-ticketed events.

Applications for the final round of Brisbane’s first arts residency are now open.

House Conspiracy‘s Residencies program is supported by Arts Queensland, and Artist Patrons.

For more information, visit their website.