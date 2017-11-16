Most cafes just serve food; this café has provided a dedicated office space to assist Brisbane locals seeking mental health support. The Carport Café in Brisbane is a local business stepping up to support new charity The Sunlight Centre through offering them dedicated space to start seeing clients experiencing suicide and self-harm distress.

Operating in Cannon Hill, The café has become incredibly popular for its great food and atmosphere, and is known amongst regular diners for supporting locals throughout Brisbane through different ventures.

The Sunlight Centre is a registered charity that offers free face-to-face counselling to adults and teenagers who are struggling with suicidal thoughts and/or self-harm behaviour. It offers a safe place where people can get support during a dark and difficult time in their lives.

The beauty of the Sunlight Centre is that they will see anyone who needs help using solution focused therapy and an assessment based and self-referral model. This means no mental health plan is required and clients can get the help they need – quickly. Each client will receive at least three months of free therapy with the same accredited therapist.

Ken Loftus, Clinical Director of the Sunlight Centre has worked in the industry for over 15 years specialising in crisis intervention (suicide and self-harm) helping both adolescents and adults.

Ken said the idea to run the charity began when he noticed that there was a lack of free crisis therapy services in Brisbane that helped people directly that were suffering with suicidal ideation and self-harm. The Centre offers one-on-one crisis counselling in a confidential and relaxed environment by experienced and accredited counsellors.

“The community coming together to help the centre operate shows just how much heart the local business community in Brisbane has. We now have a place to see clients that feels safe and confidential,” Ken said.

To help raise awareness of their services The Sunlight Centre is holding its first fundraising event on Wednesday 22nd of November at 6:30pm at the Balmoral Cineplex – another local Brisbane business who has also been incredibly supportive.

The night will feature raffle Prizes including custom made earnings donated by K & R Jewellers, Family VIP Passes from Warner Village Theme Parks, Rebel Sport vouchers and more. Tickets are on sale at www.ticketebo.com.au/sunlightcentre Adults = $12 and Kids $10 and all funds raised will go towards seeing more clients in need.

If you, or anyone you know may need The Sunlight Centre please call 1300 259 724, or visit www.sunlightcentre.com.au and a therapist will get in touch with the next available appointment in Cannon Hill. For an emergency please call 000 or LifeLine on 13 11 14.

Join local businesses in supporting an event that will help this charity reach more residents of Brisbane who really need it.