In 1967, 4000 students marched from the University of Queensland into the city to defy a ban on marching. This civil liberties march was about the right to protest. But it signalled more than a march, it was the sign of a new politics. With growing community support, this current drew on and influenced various political movements in Queensland and beyond.
The march strengthened the opposition to Australia’s involvement in the Vietnam War and conscription and was a harbinger of the future mass actions of the moratorium marches and the Springbok demonstrations as well as a new focus on gender and race equity and participatory forms of democracy. This conference celebrates and questions the civil liberties march of 50 years ago, exploring its relevance today.
The conference aims:
- to celebrate in a critical sense
- to understand subsequent actions and how they affected the participants
- to explore how contemporary struggles can be more influential
- Session 1 – Remembering the 1967 civil liberties march
Speakers address what happened and the social & political context of the movement
Moderator : Jim Beatson
Welcome to the country – Bob Anderson
Acknowledgment – Peter Wertheim
Speakers – Dan O’Neill, Di Zetlin, Jon Piccini
Panel – speakers plus Lyn Plummer
Session 2 – taking stock
Moderator : Debbie Beattie
Speakers – Jim Prentice, Bob Carnegie, Jennie Harvie, Lilla Watson
Panel – speakers plus Lachlan Hurst, Peter Wertheim, Lynda Boland, Carole Ferrier.
Session 3 – The future is in your hands
Moderator : Greg Mallory & Marian Redman
Speakers – Drew Hutton (Lock the Gate), Prof Ian Lowe (the big picture), Adrian Skerritt (the Cloudland Collective), Cameron Murray (“Game of Mates”), Adrian Burragubba (Adani), Natalie Osborne (urban community action), Ellen Roberts (Get Up).
Panel – speakers plus Jonathan Sri ( Green’s councillor), Gary Foley
Speakers articulate contemporary activism, outlining the forms of organization, communication and problems faced in the present.
Videos, speakers, Q&A. Have your say too. Lunch and afternoon tea provided
Cost: $30 and includes morning tea and lunch.
$10.00 for students and umemployed
DATE AND TIME
Sat. 9 September 2017
10.00 am – 5:00 pm AEST
LOCATION
Emmanuel College, St Lucia
64/70 Upland Rd QLD 4067
Entry 4
Entry via Sir William MacGregor Drive Please Use Entry 4