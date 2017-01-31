Celebrating twenty-five years of the Westender
March 2017 will mark twenty five years since the Westender was first published as an independent, community newspaper. Over two and a half decades, the paper has celebrated the unique character of West End, and reported on the key events and personalities that have made West End the place we know and love today.
I plan to publish a special, commemorative book to celebrate the occasion.
The commemorative book would feature highlights of twenty five years of publishing, interesting historical information, stories on key community stakeholders, past and present, and comment from key, local stakeholders. The book be tabloid in size (270 x 395mm), saddle stitched, of 64 pp, full colour on good quality paper with separate cover, and will include many full size front pages from the Westender.
The initial print run will be of 2,000 copies which will be sold online and in selected retail outlets – bookshops, newsagents, etc. – around West End and adjoining suburbs.
It will be a memento of the past twenty five years of the Westender and the role it has played in helping to build the community of West End, and would also serve as an introduction to the unique, community ethos of West End for new arrivals.
The book will go on sale in mid to late March with a recommended retail price of $15, plus postage and handling. As I’m only commissioning a small print run of 2,000 to begin with, I’ve decided to accept pre-sales for those who want to be sure of getting a copy.
If you’re interested, please contact me via email at kerrod@westender.com.au
Cheers
Kerrod Trott
Publisher & Editor
WESTENDER