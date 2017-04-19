Have you logged onto www.westender.com.au lately? You’ll be impressed with the changes we’ve made, with a brand new look and a host of new features to keep you up to date on what’s happening in your local community.

The Westender was prompt to adopt online publishing, setting up our first website and Facebook page in 2005, and we’re still active across social media platforms, including running a twitter feed.

At times when there has been no print edition of the Westender, online publishing allowed us to keep the local community informed about the issues of the day.

Our regular e-news is well worth following, too. Subscribers receive a regular summary of what’s been happening locally delivered free of charge to their inbox.

Our thanks go to Harpreet Bhagrath of Cosmos Media, who contributed to the Westender as a journalism student back in 2004, and now runs a successful online publishing business.