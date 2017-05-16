The world is in serious need of solutions to create sustainable growth and jobs. The World Circular Economy Forum 2017 is bringing 1,500 specialists from around the world to Finland to show how this can be done. The ground breaking event will focus on the world’s best circular economy solutions in which business and the environment go hand in hand.

The host country Finland is the first in the world to have published a comprehensive road map to a circular economy. The country’s leading future-oriented think-and-do tank Sitra is now inviting the shapers of our future well-being to celebrate Finland’s 100th year of independence at the forum. Come and experience Finland’s own inspirational story as a global leader as we put the circular economy into practice and deliver concrete benefits across all sectors of business and society.

“A circular economy is about using resources more efficiently and creating more value with what we have,” says Dr Mari Pantsar, Director of Sitra’s Carbon-neutral circular economy. “It can be the win-win approach everyone is looking for. For companies, circular products and business models help cut costs, manage risks and create new revenue. For societies, moving away from the current linear ‘consume-and-throw-away’ economy offers large benefits for tackling the climate crisis, reducing waste and creating jobs.”

World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF2017)

5 to 7 June 2017

Finlandia Hall, Mannerheimintie 13, Helsinki, Finland

The forum features more than 130 recognised speakers from across the world, including top business and political leaders, representatives of NGOs and innovators. Among the speakers are Amra Balic, Managing Director at BlackRock; Flemming Besenbacher, Chairman of Carlsberg; Isabel Fernandez-Niemann, Head of Wholesale Banking at ING; Janez Potocnik, Co-chair of the UN International Resource Panel; Ashok Khosla, Founder and President of Development Alternatives; and Achim Steiner, Director of Oxford Martin School at the University of Oxford.

Former NASA Astronaut Dr Cady Coleman also brings her inspiring circular economy story about surviving in a closed system with limited resources during her six month expedition to the International Space Station.

The programme highlights how the circular economy plays an important role in the realisation of the UN’s global sustainable development goals (SDGs). Future well-being is built on co-operation between different sectors. The World Circular Economy Forum 2017 contains 17 plenary and parallel sessions showcasing circular economy solutions for business, finance and cities.

The event offers three days of discussions, networking, side events and business excursions. Twenty-three exhibitors will be presenting their most interesting circular economy solutions at the venue.

See the programme and full list of speakers on the event website www.wcef2017.com

World Circular Economy Forum 2017 in numbers

1,500 participants from 75 countries

17 plenary and parallel sessions

130+ top speakers from across the world

23 exhibitors

13 side events

three days of discussions and business excursions

Organisers of the WCEF2017 include the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the Nordic Council of Ministers, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, the Ministry of the Environment of Finland and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland, in co-operation with the following institutions: the European Commission, the European Environment Agency (EEA), the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD), the Koli Forum, the United Nations Environment Programme (UN Environment), the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and the World Resources Forum (WRF).