Climate of Hope? Post-Election Drinks & Discussion
A quarter of the Great Barrier Reef is dead. Terrifying storms. Furious fires. Extreme heat. Unprecedented temperature records. Climate change is happening now and the impacts are playing out across our ecosystems and communities.
The science is in – if we are to avoid the worst effects of global warming, Australia needs to shift from fossil fuel power to clean energy within the next decade. And yet with the election wrapped up, it’s clear that the ambitious action the climate crisis demands won’t come from this Parliament.
As history shows us, it’s people power that drives change.
Now it’s more critical than ever to build momentum to keep fossil fuels in the ground and kick-start an urgent transition to clean energy.
350 Queenland invites you to join them to discuss the state of play post-election and learn how you can be part of a national and international movement for climate action.
Start: August 17, 2016 • 6:00 PM
At Lucky Duck Bar and Cafe• 15 Gladstone Road, Highgate Hill, Brisbane, Australia 4101
Host Contact Info: Moira 0450 944 114, brisbane@350.org.au
Register your interest here