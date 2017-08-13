From musical serenades to accurate Donald Trump impersonations, the opening night for Two Steps From Fame saw New Yorker Joseph Rasmus bring a clever palette of original gags and hilarious punchlines to the stage.

As eager and curious patrons shuffled into Toowong’s Archway Bar, Joseph Rasmus appears to the side dressed sharply in a dark tailored suit, projecting a level of sophistication absent in the average

down-under comedian.

It wasn’t long before the suave and sophisticated New York funnyman took to the stage to exhibit a somewhat different persona. Reaching into his pocket, Rasmus pulls out a condom and gently slides it over the microphone. “I like to practice safe stand-up,” he pronounces to the audience.

Operating mainly on improv and high-brow humour, Rasmus’s stand-up clearly differs from the traditional ocker stand-up often seen here in Aus. But that doesn’t stop Rasmus from enjoying some crude banter with the audience about Australia’s ridiculous wildlife and our beloved bogans.

Rasmus definitely offers a well thought out set that’s less explicit than most Aussie stand-ups, but it is one that is still strong in crudeness and hilarity. Whether it be Rasmus’s parody of the generic hack stand-up routine – a summoning of Dane Cook inspired gags about ‘dead babies’ – or his clear-cut observational humour, Two Steps From Fame delivers an hour’s worth of the New Yorker’s best assorted chops.

Evidently a seasoned stand-up and showman, Rasmus belts out darkly humorous knee-slappers from the moment he tears open the Trojan wrapper. He’s consistent and impressive in his ability to segue between topics, and he doesn’t mind making the audience cringe a little bit with some dark humour.

As the show progresses, Rasmus’s energetic and unique stand-up shifts to include a more personal perspective on his previous random love affairs (one involves a lesbian doppelgänger).

Rasmus brings a set of comedy chops dissimilar to most Aussie stand-ups, but for that it’s refreshing and definitely worth checking out; think Daniel Tosh meets Anthony Jeselnik.