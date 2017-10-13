Too many Australian children are born into poverty and find it hard to break free in their lifetime. That’s why Micah Projects, and a coalition of other, local community groups, have organised an Inclusive Communities Fun Day especially for children on Sunday 15th October to mark the beginning of Anti-Poverty Week.

There will be full day of fun activities for kids of all ages, including low cost and free food and drink, live entertainment, buskers, sporting activities, a jumping castle, art and crafts, face painting and more.

Players and training staff from Souths Rugby League Club will be running coaching clinics for kids, and there’ll be a mini soccer event and croquet competition.

Food on offer will include pizza, donuts, honey puffs, a cake stall and sausage sizzle.

All in all, it sounds like a great family day out and a great way for the public to learn more about child poverty and inequality in our society.

Event details:

Inclusive Communities Fun Day

10 am – 2 pm

Sunday 15 October 2017

Souths Leagues Club

Davies Park, Thomas St WEST END