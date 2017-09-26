Demolition of the 1970’s administration building at 93 Boundary St, West End, has commenced.

This demolition is associated with the West Village development and is scheduled to be completed by 29 September.

The works are being undertaken under the West Village preliminary approval as part of the program to deliver the Boundary Street Common (public open space).

Once the demolition is complete, the 1927 Peters Ice Cream Factory will be visible from Boundary Street for the first time in more than 40 years.

Artista Café and Creative Kids will be closed for the duration of the demolition works, reopening from Saturday 30 September.