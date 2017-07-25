WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is a keynote speaker at the 2970° The Boiling Point: Practising Democracy event at The Arts Centre Gold Coast from 7 to 9 September.

Mr Assange will be joining the event via live video-link from the Ecuadorian Embassy and is one of four provocative keynote speakers leading a future-inspired conversation.

Other keynote speakers include world-renowned robotic, android and humanoid expert Professor Hiroshi Ishiguro from Osaka University, author and political commentator Jamila Rizvi and Indigenous cultural leader Kyle Slabb (Main picture).

The Arts Centre Gold Coast CEO Criena Gehrke said the event provides the perfect platform for disrupters, thinkers, provocateurs and activists to come together for two days to discuss some big ideas affecting the future of democracy.

“Each of the four keynote speakers will challenge us and propose to re-write the rules of democracy with their own law, protocol or rule. At the end of their address, two citizens will respond to the topic before opening roundtable discussions which will result in a delegate vote,” said Ms Gehrke.

“Like all of the events and exhibitions at The Arts Centre Gold Coast, 2970° The Boiling Point is about sparking a conversation and adding a new dimension to the cultural evolution of the Gold Coast.”

The event will be the second in the series of 2970° The Boiling Point with the inaugural gathering of ideas occurring at Bond University and the The Arts Centre Gold Coast in 2015.

2970° The Boiling Point: Practising Democracy curator David Pledger said the event is an alchemy of ideas and art to motivate transformational change.

“There is no bigger conversation today than the transformation of our civil society as it contends with fierce challenges to our democratic system,” said Mr Pledger.

“This event will give people the opportunity to listen to some smart people suggest provocative ideas for how we might make a future we want to live in.

“The speakers, respondents, moderators and artists are coming from all over Australia, Japan, the Philippines and the UK to ignite our democratic instincts with humour, intelligence and some massively big ideas,” he said.

A two-day ticket including access to all sessions, a seat/vote at the moderated roundtable discussions and meals is $236. Prices increase to $295 after 1 August. A small number of “Public Gallery” tickets will be available from 1 August for people who would prefer to observe proceedings rather than be part of the roundtable discussions or votes.

For more information or to book a ticket please visit www.2970degrees.com.au