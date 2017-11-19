Join Brisbane rockers Dune Rats at the Coorparoo Bowls Club this Sunday, as they fight to save one of their favourite community venues.



Following a proposed development to build over the club with 80 aged-care units, the Coorparoo Bowls Club (QLD) is throwing a fund-raising event on Sunday 19th November from 2PM.

In spirit of keeping the local music scene alive, the event will feature live performances from surf-punk band Concrete Surfers and country bluegrass trio The Gailee Three.



Drummer of Dune Rats, BC Michaels is at the centre of the initiative. He believes that venues like the Coorparoo Bowls Club are a staple in the preservation of Brisbane’s vibrant music scene.

“It’s important to keep the Coorparoo Bowls Club as an actual community centre for the public to enjoy amongst all of these shit highrises that are popping up everywhere,” said Mr Michaels.

“There’s a complete oversupply of this bullshit already and Coorparoo is quickly becoming a big slab of concrete.

“Come down on Sunday, drink some beers, have some bowls and have some fun – the way it should be.”

The proposed development will see 80 units of aged-care living built over the historic club’s current greens, as well as the relocation of the heritage-listed clubhouse, which is considered a popular music venue and family-friendly community space.

As well as updates from the club committee, the event will also provide community locals with a platform to voice their concern to Brisbane City Council officials about the removal of a heritage-listed green space amid the proposed changes to state legislation regarding Sports and Recreation-Zoned land.

Speeches will be made at 3 PM by both committee members and local members of parliament regarding the proposed development. A donation sausage sizzle will also be provided.