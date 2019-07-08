On Saturday the 6th of July, as part of the global Plastic Free July campaign, Plastic Free West End, hosted a panel discussion on what governments and communities can do to reduce the impacts of waste on our environment. There was general agreement from panelists that avoidance of plastics is the most effective strategy, but that as a plastic free world is some time away, recycling and reuse are important strategies to pursue.

Today, Monday the 8th of July, Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch, is inviting Queenslanders to have their say on a newly released Energy-from-Waste policy discussion paper.



Ms Enoch said that the war on waste involves finding alternative uses for waste. However, she said,

“Converting waste to energy should not be considered as an alternative to recycling. Avoiding and reducing waste should always be the most preferable option as a long-term solution, followed by reusing and recycling waste.”

Energy from Waste

“The discussion paper, released today, is giving Queenslanders a chance to contribute to the development of a new policy, provide feedback on the types of technologies and help us plan for the future,” Ms Enoch said.

“However, recovering energy from waste is suitable for waste that cannot be recycled, and would otherwise be destined for landfill.”

The Government’s waste strategy outlines priorities and actions to expand the recycling and resource recovery sector, and reducing the amount of waste ending up in landfill.

“We have set ambitious targets to recover 90% of the waste we generate by 2050 and recycle at least 75% of this waste,” Ms Enoch said.

“But we acknowledge that some wastes cannot be recycled, and it is better to retain the value of these wastes by recovering energy than it is to dispose of them to landfill.

“This is all part of our broader transition to a circular economy.”

Rick Ralph, Executive Officer of Waste Recycling Industry Queensland, said WRIQ and its members welcome the release of the new waste strategy, and that Industry looks forward to having this discussion with the government.

“Energy from Waste will play an important role in helping to achieve the objectives and targets of the strategy,” he said.

Waste Management and Resource Recovery Association of Australia (WMRR) CEO Gayle Sloan said WMRR that also looks forward to working with the Government on the initiative.



“Energy from Waste complements recycling and is part of a move towards a circular economy. Its technologies are also proven globally, with more than 2,000 Energy from Waste facilities operating safely across the US, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, many having operated for decades.

Further Information

The discussion paper is available online: HERE

It is open for public consultation until 26 August 2019.

The new Waste Management and Resource Recovery Strategy can be found HERE

Related

Tonight (Monday 7 July) in West End, local member, The Hon. Jackie Trad is hosting a discussion on The Federal Election and Climate Change, with panelists including, Jacqui Walters from CleanCo, government-owned clean energy generator.