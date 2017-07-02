One of the joys of reading a book is discovering where the story will take you. What happens when you apply the joy of discovery to the physical form of the book itself? That’s exactly what 50 artists have done in the upcoming 6th artists’ books + multiples fair presented by grahame galleries + editions at the Queensland College of Art, Grey Street, South Bank from Fri 07-Sun 09 July 2017.

“Artists’ books can be described simply as books which have been made by artists,” says fair curator Noreen Grahame. “They are not books about art but artworks in themselves. They are not bound by the accepted conventions of book publishing which makes them really special.”

Some of the highlights of the fair include Jan Davis’ seven volume, Freemantle Print Prize winning book, SOLOMON; celebrated indigenous artist, Judy Watson’s under the act makes a powerful statement about life for all indigenous people who lived under the Aboriginal Protection and Restriction of Sale of Opium Acts of 1897; and Wim de Vos’ book, Dancing Light, (main picture) with pages made of acrylic sheeting that form a 3D image when closed and stacked.

The fair also features the works of a diverse range of artists such as 89-year-old, Toowoomba based-artist, Jocelyn Moloney. Her book, Romancing the Bridge, was inspired by a recent Sydney Harbour Bridge climb and is bound with the same type of rivets used on the bridge.

Melbourne based artist, Bridget Hillebrand has created a concertina book, Site Unseen II, featuring invisible text that can only be seen until the reader dips their hands into a bag of climbing chalk and moves it across the page.

Please join grahame galleries + editions at the opening of the fair, Friday, July 7, at 3pm with an opening address by the State Librarian and CEO of the State Library of Queensland, Vicki McDonald. No tickets are required to attend the fair or the opening event.

The fair is being held in conjunction with &So…, a free exhibition of artists’ books from the Centre for the Artist Book, grahame galleries + editions and the Queensland College of Art at the QCA Library from Mon 03-Fri 28 July 2017

About grahame galleries + editions.

Established in 1987 by Noreen Grahame, the gallery specialises in fine art prints, artists’ books and other works on paper. Under the imprint, numero ono publications, Grahame works with artists in producing editions of prints and artists’ books.Since 1994, grahame galleries + editions have organized five international artists’ books + multiples fairs in Brisbane. It also houses the Centre for the Artist Book, a collection of over 700 artists’ books by Australian and international artists.

The gallery holds regular exhibitions of artists’ books and multiples as well as touring exhibitions from the Centre for the Artist Book collection.

More info: http://www.grahamegalleries.com.au/