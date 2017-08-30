Some of the world’s leading exponents of classical Indian music and dance will be appearing in Brisbane on Saturday 2 September for Sangeet Mela, Australia’s premiere Indian classical music and dance festival featuring both Hindustani and Carnatic styles.

Sangeet Mela 2017 will be held from 2:30pm to 9:30pm on Saturday 2nd September at Queensland Multicultural Centre (BEMAC), and will feature the biggest international lineup ever, headlined by doyenne of Saraswati Veena, Smt Nirmala Rajasekar.

In addition to the veena – an Indian stringed instrument, with four main and three auxiliary strings, with a tubular body and a gourd fitted to each end as a resonator – attendees will have the chance to witness accomplished artists in vocal, bansuri flute, sarod, tabla, mridingam, and violin, as well as classical Indian dance performed in the southern Bharatanatyam and northern Kathak styles.

The full list of this year’s featured artists is:

Smt Nirmala Rajasekar (veena – Chennai/USA)

Smt Sunita Tikare (Hindustani vocal – Mumbai)

Sri Taro Terahara (bansuri – Japan)

Sri Rahul Bhattacharya (sarod – Melbourne)

Sri Simranjit Singh (tabla solo – Punjab)

Smt Padmalakshmi Sriram with her daughter Ku Shivani Sriram (Bharatanatyam dance)

Ku Sheena Rinky Bala (Rising Star Award winner – Kathak dance with live ensemble)

Ku Madhu Murali (Rising Star Award winner – Carnatic vocal)

Sangeet Mela 2017 is supported by platinum sponsors Yoga King, the Lord Mayor’s Suburban Initiative Fund via The Gabba Ward, silver sponsors Sahaja Yoga Meditation, Homeopathy for Health (Rukmani Paliwal), and Sitar Restaurant, and exclusive media sponsors Brisbane Indian Times and Australian Indian Radio.

Sangeet Mela is organised by Sangeet Premi Club in conjunction with EthnoSuperLounge.

More info: http://www.sangeetmela.org/