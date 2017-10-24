In Queensland, a total of 37 organisations have been awarded 2017 Westpac Foundation Community Grants, including quite a few over in Woolloongabba.

These organisations are helping to improve the lives of youth at risk, victims of domestic violence, those suffering from mental health issues, Indigenous Australians and refugees creating a new life in Australia.

Local community organisations, batyr Australia, FareShare Australia, Happy Paws Happy Hearts, Orange Sky Laundry, Children’s Tumour Foundation of Australia, Zephyr Education and Cancer Patients Foundation, have each been awarded a $10,000 grant by Westpac Foundation 200 Community Grants program in recognition of their work helping to improve the quality of life for those who are experiencing disadvantage.

FareShare Australia in Woolloongabba contribute to the community by cooking and distributing nutritious meals to people in need.

Kellie Watson, General Manager of FareShare’s Brisbane kitchen said, “FareShare’s new production kitchen in Brisbane will cook 5,000 free, nutritious meals every day for vulnerable Queenslanders. We could not operate without the generous support of programs such as the 2017 Westpac Foundation Community Grants. We are committed to feeding as many people in crisis as possible and working towards a better and more equitable Australia.”

Happy Paws Happy Hearts in Woolloongabba contribute to the community creating positive change for people and rescue animals.

Zoe Black, Co-founder & CEO of Happy Paws Happy Hearts, said, “Happy Paws Happy Hearts exists to help make a positive change for people and rescue animals in Brisbane. Without the support of programs like the 2017 Westpac Foundation Community Grants program we wouldn’t be able to operate our vital veterans training course. The work we are doing in the community is dedicated to harnessing the physical, social and psychological benefits that spending time with rescue animals offers.”

Orange Sky Laundry of Woolloongabba contributes to the community by providing homeless people with access to free washing and drying services.

Jo Westh Orange Sky Australia CEO said, “This grant from the Westpac Foundation enables us to further engage with our friends on the street, and achieve our mission to positively connect communities. The grant will help Orange Sky to purchase new screen printing equipment and boost the organisations’ training and employment model. We’re so excited to purchase the new equipment and provide additional opportunities to train and employ our friends.”

Children’s Tumour Foundation of Australia of Woolloongabba contributes to the community by offering information, resources and support services to children and their families living with neurofibromatosis (NF).

Derrick Hubble, CEO of the Children’s Tumour Foundation of Australia said, “The Children’s Tumour Foundation of Australia exists to offer programs to children and their families living with neurofibromatosis (NF) in Brisbane. The work we are doing in the community provides information, resources and support services to these families, and we are excited to be able to continue to offer our support and conquer NF.”

Zephyr Education Inc. of Woolloongabba contributes to the community by helping children in domestic violence shelters get back to school as quickly as possible.

Michael Martin, long term supporter of Zephyr Education said, “Zephyr Education Inc. is currently supporting the educational needs of children in 53 domestic violence shelters throughout Queensland by supplying them with everything they need to get back to school as quickly as possible. We would be unable to assist these vulnerable children without the support of programs such as the 2017 Westpac Foundation Community Grants program.”

Cancer Patients Foundation (Look Good Feel Better) of Woolloongabba contributes to the community by empowering cancer patients to face their diagnosis with confidence through teaching them how to manage the appearance-related side-effects caused by treatment.

Carol Kavurma, National Manager of Cancer Patients Foundation & Look Good Feel Better said, “Cancer Patients Foundation is thrilled to have been awarded a 2017 Westpac Foundation Community Grant to aid our confidence-building ‘Look Good Feel Better’ program. We see a change in outlook at every one of these workshops as the real impact begins when participants do not see themselves as a cancer patient and gain greater hope that a sense of normalcy can be restored. Their confidence builds and patients feel empowered again.”

In 2017, a total of $370,000 has been awarded to 37 organisations in Queensland who take a fresh approach to addressing social problems. Since 2012, Westpac Foundation Community Grants have provided more than $1 million to not-for-profits in Queensland who are making a difference to their local communities.

Brett English, Westpac Regional General Manager Brisbane City, said the increase in this year’s funding showed Westpac’s commitment to support all Australians and not-for-profit organisations who are addressing social issues in their local community.

“For the past 200 years we have helped Australia to prosper and grow and we remain committed to supporting not-for-profit organisations that work tirelessly to address social and economic disadvantage in our local community and are thrilled that batyr Australia, FareShare Australia, Happy Paws Happy Hearts, Orange Sky Laundry, Children’s Tumour Foundation of Australia, Zephyr Education Inc. and Cancer Patients Foundation will be able to continue their great work which will benefit our region.

“Westpac Foundation was one of the first philanthropic organisations in Australia to develop a grant program specifically to support social enterprises. We are proud to continue that work and double the amount of funding in our 200th year in business,” English said.

In addition, these organisations will also receive non-financial support from Westpac Group employees, acting as Community Grants Ambassadors. Ambassadors will provide tailored support that draws on Westpac Group’s strengths, such as financial and business services, marketing, HR and innovation. This valuable guidance contributes to the ongoing success of each organisation, helping them to prosper and grow.

The 2017 Community Grants program is Westpac Foundation’s largest funding round to date and will help almost 47,000 people in need across Australia. In its sixth year, the program helps to build vibrant and inclusive communities by assisting organisations that are working with some of the most marginalised individuals in our community.

To view the full list of grant recipients, please visit: westpac.com.au/grants

Photo: Kellie Watson, FareShare’s General Manager of their Brisbane kitchen with Michael Rose, Foodbank QLD’s CEO. Photo by Adrian Lander.