The specially produced Commemorative Edition of the Westender, celebrating twenty five years of publication, is now on sale at selected local outlets and also on-line, at www.westender.com.au

Its 68 tabloid pages provide a fascinating insight into the early years of this award-winning community newspaper, focusing on the period from 1992 to 2005.

It contains full-size reproductions of some of the paper’s most striking front pages and stories, as well as interesting historical background and commentary from key, local stakeholders.

The publication celebrates the remarkable diversity and creativity of West End, and reflects a suburb undergoing rapid change.

If you want to understand West End, and what makes it such a unique part of Brisbane, get yourself a copy of this Commemorative Edition.

Recommended Retail Price is $15, plus $8 postage and handling for online sales, and it’s available in store at West End News and Hope St Café in Boundary Street, West End, with more outlets coming soon.