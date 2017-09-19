As part of Kurilpa Future’s ongoing Youth Engagement Strategy, West End State School (WESS) Environment Club students joined members of Kurilpa Futures (KF) in a collaboration to ‘green the verge’ in the Hardgrave Rd Greening Project (one of three proposed by KF).

Students from the WESS Environment Club and their families were out in force on Sunday 3 September to finish off what they started in March … the greening of the verge in Hardgrave Road.

At the initial meeting, WESS Principal Kim McNamara said she was keen to have students actively involved in such a positive project focused on the environment, particularly while the school campus had so much construction on site.

KF’s Youth Engagement Strategy aims to give valid expression to the voice of young people in West End. In line with world best practice in community engagement, it is critical that children have a voice in planning for a vibrant, sustainable and creative future.

Within the context of a curriculum-based, real-life learning environment at West End State School, Kurilpa Futures conducted four lunchtime workshops to discuss students’ observations and recommendations for verge planting at the Hardgrave Rd entrance.

The project progressed with the support of Principal Kim McNamara, Environment Club coordinator and teacher Gaia Nobel, John Mongard and Todd Gallagher from John Mongard Landscape Architects, and Bryson Wernick from Bryson Wernick Landscapes. Financial support for the project was gratefully received from the Turrisi Properties group.

Lunchtime workshops included an introductory ‘site walkabout’, designing, planning, and implementation strategies. Brisbane City Council guidelines for verges were used in the selection of the plants.

Students considered issues for a sustainable environment, the value of greening, and place-making for the future. Funding and communication/media strategies were also part of the learning opportunities.

Not all hard work, the planting was followed by a traditional KF sausage sizzle for participating families. And at the wrap-up workshop, hands shot up to volunteer when the question of watering new plants over the school holidays arose.

WESS students have fully embraced this project and we can all learn a lesson from their enthusiasm and commitment.

For more information see link here – https://kurilpafutures.org/