Here’s to our unsung heroes (and heroines)
Terri Butler MP has congratulated the Southside’s unsung heroes who were honoured last Sunday at a special ceremony.
“More than 270 people attended the 18th Annual Griffith Australia Day Awards, to honour a wonderful group of unsung heroes,” Terri Butler said.
“I thank my committee, headed by Dr Bill Glasson AO, and the recipients themselves, for their participation in the awards ceremony. I also thank Di Farmer MP for giving her time to MC the ceremony.
“On Sunday we celebrated the achievements of 42 local people who work tirelessly in the community across many different activities.
“Between them they have dedicated decades of service to the Southside. We’re lucky to have them as members of our community,” she said.
Among the locals honoured with an award were the volunteers at Campbell’s Club, an initiative of Micah Projects
Micah Projects is a community based service organisation that works with many vulnerable people in the Brisbane community, including people experiencing homelessness, disability and mental illness.
In 2017 the Committee honoured long serving volunteers with the ‘Resident Support Program’ and the Campbell’s Club. The Resident Support Program first started in 2001 and provides mental health and disability support services. The team works with people living with a disability, mental illness or acquired brain injury, who reside in their own homes or privately owned hostels. The program aims to break social isolation and re-engage members in the community.
Many of the volunteers at Campbell’s Club have volunteered there for 10 years. The Club operates on several days every week. Activities are varied, and participants often engage in anything from a simple morning tea, to the “grooming corner” where they can cut, style or colour hair.
The core volunteers of Campbell’s Club by Micah Projects recognised for their outstanding work were Mary MacMahon, Joy Reiken, Kate Doolan, Nancye Reid, Kris Bentley, Jenny Dex and Teresa Smyth.
Also honoured was George Gee, a founding member of the Queensland Maritime Museum.
George is an inspiring asset to the South Brisbane community, helping to set up the printing section of the Museum in 1972. Ever since, George has been hard at work keeping the Museum’s printing machines operational.
Even at 94 years of age he can often be found teaching locals, particularly children, about the craft and sharing his knowledge, either at the Museum or with his very own printing press.