After spending two and a half years traversing across 50 countries, adventurers Brothers Reid will cross the finish line of their fundraising journey at QIMR Berghofer in Brisbane on World Mental Health Day.

After losing their sister Heidi to Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in 2011, Dylan and Lawson teamed up with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute to raise money for research into mental health, particularly MDD.

Brothers Reid embarked on a 900+ day international journey two-and-a-half years ago to raise funds for mental health research and to highlight Heidi’s story to help others who are experiencing the same condition.

Brothers Reid are are expected to arrive back home at QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute on World Mental Health Day, Tuesday 10 October 2017.

Then on Friday 13 October, join Dylan and Lawson for an exclusive Q&A session, in addition to an overview by Professor Michael Breakspear on the research being undertaken at QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute.

Event details:



Venue: Brisbane State High School, Kurilpa Rooftop Terrace, Cnr Cordelia & Glenelg Streets,

South Brisbane, QLD 4101

Tickets: $45

Includes finger food, one (1) drink and a $20 donation to QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. A bar with eftpos facilities will also be available for additional drinks.

Entrance to the venue is from Merivale Street, diagonally opposite The Convention Centre.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page, or to purchase tickets click here.