Jackie Trad responds to ‘Crisis of Trust’
Deputy Premier, the Minister for Transport, Minister for Infrastructure, Local Government, and Planning and Minister for Trade- and Member for South Brisbane – Jackie Trad has responded to the article “Response to Crisis of Trust in Planning Processes” published in the Westender on 22 August.
A really good article by Jan Bow.
Jan Bow comments on the thesis by UQ planning student, Melanie Kwok, and raises some really good points about community consultation and input in urban planning.
I believe that community participation is fundamental to the planning process. This is why I sent Brisbane City Council and the LNP Government’s Kurilpa Riverfront Renewal Plan back to the drawing board, and why I led reform of Queensland’s planning laws.
The new laws were passed this year to deliver a transparent and efficient system that contributes to investment and jobs, and embraces genuine community engagement. This includes:
• For the first time, councils and state government will have to publish reasons for their development decisions.
• Councils in Queensland are already obliged to seek public feedback on draft planning schemes but under the new laws they will be required to consult for longer. There is also mandatory consultation on state planning instruments.
• Under the LNP Government, laws were passed that allowed parties to seek costs orders in the Planning and Environment Court. This means that locals who appeal development approvals could be forced to pay the legal costs of developers. The new laws reverse these changes so the community can appeal decisions without the risk of a costs order being awarded against them.
• Stronger protection for heritage properties with proposed developments requiring examination by an independent body.
These new laws will commence mid-2017.
Read the full article at: http://westender.com.au/crisis-trust-planning-processes-brisbane-westend/