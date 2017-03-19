IPAN, the Independent and Peaceful Australia Network, is calling for an independent Australian foreign policy, and seeking public donations to pay for a national media campaign.

Here is their statement:

We the undersigned are deeply concerned with the growing threat of another major world war. We are alarmed that as a compliant ally of the US, Australia will be dragged into another US provoked war with devastating consequences for people and the environment.

Australia hosts thousands of US marines in Darwin and conducts joint military exercises in Qld. with tens of thousands of US troops. Australia hosts the giant US spy base at Pine Gap, near Alice Springs, used by the US for its targeting of assassination drones and for gathering intelligence for use in wars. The North West Cape base in West Australia sends critical messages to US nuclear-armed submarines, and is heavily involved in space warfare. Australia is involved in US wars and military build ups in the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Eastern Europe. In none of these wars has the invaded country been a threat to Australia or the Australian people. In the international forums Australia echoes US policies opposing Nuclear Disarmament.

We believe Australia’s military alliance with the US, involving the complicity of successive Australian governments in US global military agendas, undermines Australia’s peace, security and sovereignty.

We demand the Australian government stops spending millions of dollars of people’s taxes on US wars, buying their offensive military equipment (eg. F35 Joint Strike Fighters and killer drones) and hosting marines in Darwin. We call on the government to re-direct public funds to public health, education, community services, developing sustainable manufacturing industries and protection of the environment.

It is time we the people asserted our sovereignty, took control of our foreign policies and reviewed the presence of US bases and troops in Australia. It is time we started promoting genuine peace and security, human rights, a sustainable environment and our independence.

