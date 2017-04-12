International Respect For Chickens Day – May 4th – Celebrates Compassion for Chickens

On May 4, animal advocates celebrate International Respect for Chickens Day. Launched by United Poultry Concerns in 2005, International Respect for Chickens Day celebrates chickens throughout the world and protests their suffering and abuse in cockfighting, agribusiness, experimental research, and other cruelties.

“We urge everyone to do a compassionate ACTION for chickens, on or around May 4th,” says Karen Davis, president of United Poultry Concerns which promotes the compassionate and respectful treatment of chickens and other domestic fowl.

“A library display, a vegan open house, an informative blog post, or simply talking to family and friends about the plight – and delight – of chickens are great ways to stick up for chickens,” Davis says.

In honor of International Respect for Chickens Day, activists will be organizing creative actions all across the U.S. including a leafleting at the White House in Washington DC on Sunday, May 7th and a Peaceful Protest in Santa Rosa, California on Sunday, May 7th.

“Happy chickens are cheerful birds,” says Davis, who maintains a chicken sanctuary in Virginia. “Chickens love the earth and sun, yet millions are sitting in filthy dark buildings on crippled legs breathing polluted air, as described in my book Prisoned Chickens, Poisoned Eggs. After they are dead, salmonella-infected chickens are soaked in toxic chemicals.”

United Poultry Concerns urges people to celebrate chickens on the planet instead of the plate. For information, visit United Poultry Concerns at http://www.upc-online.org

United Poultry Concerns is a nonprofit organization based in the US, dedicated to the compassionate and respectful treatment of chickens, turkeys, ducks and other domestic fowl. We hold that the treatment of these birds in the areas of food production, science, education, entertainment, and humane companionship situations has a significant effect upon human, animal, and environmental welfare. We seek to make the public aware of the ways in which poultry are used, and to promote the benefits of a vegan diet and lifestyle. We provide information through our quarterly magazine Poultry Press, our Website at www.upc-online.org, and our sanctuary in Machipongo, Virginia on the Eastern Shore. We invite you to join us and support our work.