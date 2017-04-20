Kristina Olsen is one of the most entertaining and compelling performers on the international acoustic circuit. A superb multi-instrumentalist (acoustic guitar, steel-body slide guitar, saxophone, concertina, banjo, mandolin and piano) as well as an award-winning songwriter with a big bluesy voice, Kristina has audiences around the world coming back for more.

Kristina Olsen – Cry You A Waterfall https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAfIAqS1eNM&feature=youtu.be

Opening the show will be Gone Molly, the new voice of contemporary folk. Declan Affley award winner Rebecca Wright and songwriter Sally Harris bring to life colourful characters and tales from a rich cultural tapestry abounding in mythology, mysteries, love & loss. With their debut album due for release in mid-2017 and a steadily growing presence on the festival circuit, this enchanting duo are not to be missed.

Fri 5 May: Kristina Olsen

The West End Sessions

cnr Vulture & Sussex Sts, West End, Brisbane.

7.00pm-9.00pm, $30/25

ALL AGES (with an adult supervisor), alcohol-free. Supper is provided for a gold coin donation.

Bookings: https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=261708

PLEASE NOTE: Online ticket sales close at 5.00pm on day of show.

Presented by West End Uniting Church & Chanel Lucas (www.chanellucas.com)

A Brisbane concert series in the West End Uniting Church, cnr Vulture & Sussex Sts, West End, Brisbane. Concerts feature National and International touring artists from the acoustic, folk, jazz and world music genres.

www.westendsessions.com www.facebook.com/thewestendsessions