Brisbane’s growing affection for city laneways and off-street surprises will soon receive a major boost with the creation of four new public laneways at West End’s West Village project.

Developer Sekisui House will construct the new, landscaped walking and cycling spaces across the 2.6ha site.

West Village Project Director Andrew Thompson said the integrated residential community was located within walking distance of the CBD and had a strong commitment to non-vehicle movement and transport.

“West Village already hosts a GoGet car sharing service on site and will eventually house 1600 bicycle spaces and end-of trip facilities for residents and visitors,” Mr Thompson said.

“We are particularly proud of our new green laneways – leafy, activated public spaces for West End locals and visitors that will provide a wide range of experiences, including dining and entertainment and fresh food shopping.

“As locals, we know how popular nearby Fish Lane has become as Brisbane rediscovers its lost relationship with laneways, but our green laneways will be significantly different to the usual concrete and bitumen.

“While we will reflect the popular laneways of Melbourne in terms of scale and activation, our four laneways will be generously landscaped and provide a fresh, sub-tropical feel that respects the Brisbane weather and will be a first for the city.”

Mr Thompson said, as part of its commitment to deliver “new Brisbane living”, West Village will create four new lanes of more than 250m in total length – Mollison Lane, Peters Lane, Wilson Lane and Factory Lane – each with its own character and experiences.

“The laneways will form part of the 30% of the site that will be publicly accessible open space, including almost one hectare of parkland in two new parks – Mollison Green, a family-friendly green space with children’s play area, and Boundary Street Common which will recreate an historic grass forecourt on Boundary Street.”