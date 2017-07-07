The Brisbane Powerhouse and the Arts Centre Gold Coast will play host to this year’s Queensland Short+Sweet Festival, running from the 19th of July to the 3rd of September.

The 9th Short+Sweet festival will showcase a number of successful 10-minute contemporary and classic works, from celebrated theatre to passionate song and dance pieces.

Originally a small festival in Sydney which featured short 10-minute plays, Short+Sweet is now a global phenomenon, and a cornerstone for budding artists wishing to break into the national and global performance circuit.

This year’s festival will open with the full-length version of Boys Taste Better With Nutella, a love-sick performance piece by Brisbane-based artists, Caitlin Hill and Peter Wood, who won the 2016 Award for Best Overall Production, in addition to an exciting line-up of previous Short+Sweet favourites.

This will be followed by four weeks of more than 60 performance pieces by local Queensland artists at the Brisbane Powerhouse and The Arts Centre Gold Coast.

Short+Sweet Festival Director, Brodie Peace, praised the festival for its role in showcasing local Queensland talent and helping to develop the skills of emerging performance artists.

“Caitlin and Peter received a five-week development to expand their ten-minute work into a full length production. Artist development is a key priority for Short+Sweet Queensland and we are so excited to showcase the pathways we can provide and to inspire future artists to experiment and create jaw-dropping new works for Queensland audiences,” Ms Peace said.

South-East Queensland audiences can expect to watch up to ten short performance pieces every night, with each performance packed full of unique talent and exhilarating drama and passion.

“Short+Sweet is a unique opportunity for audiences to witness up to ten performances in just one sitting! In each strand we’ve packed a diverse selection of new work that is guaranteed to leave audiences impressed. The festival is an incredible whirlwind of performance which showcases some of the best talent from South-East Queensland.”

Short+Sweet gets underway at the Brisbane Powerhouse from the 26th of July to the 5th of August, and continues on at The Arts Centre Gold Coast from the 10th to 19th of August.

The following weeks will then see audiences and judges cast their votes to determine who makes it through to Short+Sweet Festival’s epic Gala Finals, which is to be held on the 2nd and 3rd of September.

The full program can be found below.



Short+Sweet Festival: Boys Taste Better With Nutella

Opening Week Extravaganza

Wednesday 19 – Friday 21 July 2017 at Brisbane Powerhouse

Presented by Short+Sweet Queensland and Brisbane Powerhouse

Short+Sweet Festival: Brisbane Strands 1 – 4

Theatre + Cabaret

Wednesday 26 July – Saturday 5 August 2017 at Brisbane Powerhouse

Presented by Short+Sweet Queensland and Brisbane Powerhouse

Short+Sweet Festival: Gold Coast Strands 5 – 7

Theatre + Cabaret

Thursday 10 – Saturday 19 August 2017 at The Arts Centre Gold Coast

Presented by Short+Sweet Queensland and Arts Centre Gold Coast

Short+Sweet Festival: Gala Finals

Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 September 2017 at Brisbane Powerhouse

Presented by Short+Sweet Queensland and Brisbane Powerhouse