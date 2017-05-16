Maximo Dance Studio, a Woolloongabba-based dance school and fitness facility for children and adults, has moved to new premises after 14 years of operating from the same location. To celebrate the move, which allows studio to now provide a wider range of sought after dance and fitness classes, they are throwing a Grand re-opening party on Saturday, 27th of May.

The event will be an open day full of free dance & fitness classes for children and adults. Attendees will have an opportunity to try new classes for kids – yoga and DanceFIT program, which is a dance based, energetic and fun workout designed especially for kids. Those interested in pure dance program will be able to try classic dance classes such as ballet, jazz, hip-hop and contemporary, and classes for babies such as “Mommy & me” and others.

Adults will have the opportunity to try a grown up version of the DanceFIT class and Ballet Body fitness classes, traditional yoga and Pilates. Moreover, the studio is about to launch a whole series of dance classes for adults looking to dance just for fun and fitness. Adult versions of ballet, jazz and hip-hop dance classes are also scheduled in the program.

The official celebration will begin at 11:30 am when a traditional red ribbon will be cut by guest of honour Councillor for the Gabba Ward Mr Jonathan Sri. Students will do perform a few dances and everyone is welcome to see this free performance. The day promises to be a lot of fun for the whole of the family with bonus competitions and give-aways on the day.

To register to go www.maximodancestudio.com.au/events or call 07 3890 5080.