Musgrave Park Swimming Pool is a typical Brisbane pubic pool, barring one difference: over winter when the pool was empty, Pool Manager, Alan Humphreys invited local Highgate Hill Artist, Adam Lester, to paint murals in the pool for swimmers to discover. There are divers, sharks, dugong and octopus – but you have to get into the pool to really see them all.

Now, photographer and graphic designer, Charles Zuber is planning to photograph swimmers interacting with the images and hopes to hold an exhibition (Portraits with Patrons) of the results.

Dr. Charles Zuber retired from academic life with the Queensland College of Art some years ago, but he continues to swim and take photographs. In particular his underwater selfies have been his recent research interest.

Adam Lester has taken first prize in the Bentley Art Prize, twice been highly commended in the Southern Cross Art Prize, and twice selected for inclusion in the Churchie Emerging Art Prize exhibition.

Listen here to ABC 612‘s broadcast of Jan Bowman’s interview with Alan, Charles, and Adam about the project.

See Musgrave Park Pool’s Facebook Page for more information

All images in the gallery below by Charles Zuber