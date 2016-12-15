New place to play for West End kids
A free daily kids’ arts program aimed at both preschool and school children is creating a buzz in the heart of Bohemian West End for the Brett Whiteleys of the future.
The program offers art, craft and educational activities each day of the week (including weekends), with the activities led by working artists and teachers.
Creative Kids Brisbane is running the program in a new space at West Village, 93 Boundary Street, West End.
Most sessions will be open-ended and enjoyed on a walk-in basis – no need to book.
Creative Kids spokesperson Liz Austin-Glen says the aim is to give West End kids a new place to play, with stimulating, enjoyable activities – clay modelling, painting, and mask making are among the offerings.
“The West Village location is ideal – we have a safe, cool, open-air environment that will allow the kids to focus on learning new skills and having fun,” she said.
Art and rhyme time sessions will be offered to pre-schoolers between 9:30 and 11:30am on weekdays, with after school art sessions from 3:30-5:30pm on Thursdays.
The art space will also operate on weekends with art and craft sessions for all ages from 9:30 to 3:30pm on both Saturdays and Sundays.