Meet faces from around the world at Art Vision Istanbul’s premiere fundraising event The #OneWorld Exhibition at 7pm on Saturday 14th October at The Sideshow. The celebratory showcase will feature the work of young international photographers, offering a peek into the lives of people from around the world.

Emerging photographers from different countries will curate their works as part of “faces from across the world” – an exhibition depicting faces from Kenya to Kosovo and Belgium to Bahrain.

Based in Australia and Turkey, Sanat Vizyon Istanbul (or Art Vision Istanbul) is made up of a small group of individuals who see art as a means of mental development and healing for Syrian refugee children living in Turkey.

The local not-for-profit organisation works to collect art supplies such as canvases, paintbrushes, recording equipment and cameras for refugee children, all while further supporting funding for language lessons, home supplies, field-trips and community stability overseas.

With the help of a personal auctioneer, the event will see the auctioning of hand-prints made by refugee children in Istanbul’s Zeytinburnu District. There will also be a live video feed via Skype with the centres we work with in Turkey for people to meet the team.

All portraits will be for sale and all profits will go to Art Vision Istanbul.

The event will also feature live music from local acts, as well as after-dinner drinks and desserts.

For more information, see – www.facebook.com/sanatvizyon.

Event information:

Venue: The Sideshow, 349 Montague Road, West End, Brisbane (about 50m on from the Montague Hotel)

Time: 7pm on Saturday 14th October