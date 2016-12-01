ORANGE THE WORLD – starting with Brisbane
… and show your commitment to ending violence against women and girls.
Micah Projects’ Brisbane Domestic Violence Service (BDVS) is calling on the people of Brisbane to wear something orange, and decorate their workplaces and shopfronts with orange livery, as part of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.
16 Days of Activism is a UN-led, international campaign that runs from 25 November until 10 December (World Human Rights Day).
Here in Brisbane, the campaign is being championed by several community groups including ZONTA, Micah Projects and Brisbane Domestic Violence Service, who are organising a number of activities across the city.
Our special thanks go out to Transurban Limited for joining in promoting gender equality and stopping violence against women by spreading orange across the Brisbane landscape. Transurban are turning the Sir Leo Hielscher Bridges (the twin Gateway Motorway Bridges over the Brisbane River) bright orange between now and December 10.
BDVS and Micah Projects have set up an information stall at the new Hope St Café at 170 Boundary Street, West End, where you can learn more about the 16 Days of Activism, meet BDVS staff, and have your photo taken for posting to social media to show your support. You can also buy a freshly squeezed orange juice, with all proceeds going to Brisbane Domestic Violence Service.
You can help by:
- Wearing orange to work (hats, sunglasses, socks, nail polish, shirts, flowers, jewelry etc.) between the 26th November and the 10th December.
- Visiting the Hope St Café in Boundary St West End, taking a selfie wearing orange and posting it to social media using the following hashtags: #16days #orangetheworld #womensrights
- Encouraging others to do the same
- Standing up against inequality and gender-based violence in your own community.
- Become aware of the drivers of violence against women and girls.
Karyn Walsh, CEO of Micah Projects, says “The Sixteen Days of Activism is an important way for their community to show its solidarity with survivors, and speak out for change.”
Belinda Cox of the Brisbane Domestic Violence Service adds “In the lead up to Christmas, it’s important to consider what some people will be experiencing during what should be a happy time.”
“The pandemic of violence against women and girls can end, but it will need commitment and investment, nationally and internationally. UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
You can find out about the global campaign at http://www.unwomen.org/en/what-we-do/ending-violence-against-women/take-action/16-days-of-activism