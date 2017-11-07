Some of the biggest names in Australian country music are set to descend on the Queensland town of Winton next year for the biggest inland music and culture festival ever held in Queensland.

As well as celebrating outback music and culture, Winton’s Way Out Festival will celebrate the reopening of Winton’s famous Waltzing Matilda Centre, after it was tragically destroyed by fire in 2015.

Bringing together artists from Australia, New Zealand and the US, Winton’s Way Out Festival will feature performances from Jessica Mauboy, John Williamson, The Living End, Kip Moore (USA), Lee Brice (USA), Sheppard, Busby Marou, Russell Morris, The Black Sorrows and Pierce Brothers, with more still to be announced.

Deputy Mayor of Winton Shane Mann, says the festival will pay tribute to the legacy of Waltzing Matilda and showcase the rich outback culture of Australia.

“With Australian icons like Jessica Mauboy and John Williamson joining the hottest new US country stars Kip Moore and Lee Brice, Winton is proud to host this amazing event to celebrate the re-opening of our beloved Waltzing Matilda Centre,” he said.

“The fact that we’re attracting people not just from around Australia but across the world is a testament to the spirit of the outback and we’re looking forward to opening the doors to our city to host the world with a truly Queensland welcome.”

Just in time for the reopening of the newly rebuilt $23 million Waltzing Matilda Centre, the festival will provide live entertainment at different venues, including the refurbished Waltzing Matilda Centre, as well as country hospitality, camping grounds for families and a country race meeting.

Australian singer Jessica Mauboy is optimistic Australians will join in celebrating the history of Australia’s anthem of Waltzing Matilda.

“It’s a real honour to play with such a great line-up of stars for Winton’s Way Out West Fest,” she said.

“Waltzing Matilda is one of the icons of Australian folklore and the reopening of the Waltzing Matilda Centre will itself be a new chapter in the history of our nation. I can’t wait to share the occasion with the thousands who will come from all corners of Australia to celebrate with us.”

Tourism and Events Queensland is proud to support Winton’s Way Out West Fest which features on the It’s Live! in Queensland events calendar, showcasing Australia’s best live events in Australia’s best destinations.

About the event:

WINTON’S WAY OUT WEST FEST LINEUP

APRIL 19-22, 2018

Jessica Mauboy

John Williamson

The Living End

Kip Moore (USA)

Lee Brice (USA)

Sheppard

Busby Marou

Russell Morris

The Black Sorrows

Pierce Brothers

+ More to be announced

VIP Tickets are now SOLD OUT.

For General Admission tickets, or for more information visit www.wintonswayoutwestfest.com.au