PIE IN THE SKY, is a new middle-grade prose/graphic novel hybrid just released by Walker Books Australia. The book’s Brisbane launch will be on Friday the 21st of June 2019 at West End’s Where the Wild Things Are, where author Remy Lai will be in conversation with fellow children’s author, Richard Newsome.
Brisbane-based Remy Lai, was born in Indonesia and grew up in Singapore, and the story was inspired by her experiences of crossing cultures and learning to become a global citizen.
Pie in the Sky is a funny, sensitive, heavily illustrated read about belonging that will captivate even the most reluctant of readers.
Date: Friday 21st June
Time: 5:30pm
Where: Where the Wild Things Are, 191 Boundary St West End Qld
Buy tickets: www.wherethewildthingsare.com.au/events/pie-in-the-sky-book-launch