PIE IN THE SKY, is a new middle-grade prose/graphic novel hybrid just released by Walker Books Australia. The book’s Brisbane launch will be on Friday the 21st of June 2019 at West End’s Where the Wild Things Are, where author Remy Lai will be in conversation with fellow children’s author, Richard Newsome.

Brisbane-based Remy Lai, was born in Indonesia and grew up in Singapore, and the story was inspired by her experiences of crossing cultures and learning to become a global citizen.

About the Book Pie in the Sky is a funny, sensitive, heavily illustrated read about belonging that will captivate even the most reluctant of readers. When Jingwen moves to Australia, he feels like he’s landed on Mars. School is torture, making friends is impossible, since he doesn’t speak English, and he’s stuck looking after his (extremely irritating) little brother, Yanghao. To distract himself from the loneliness, Jingwen daydreams about making all the cakes on the menu of the bakery his father had planned to open before he unexpectedly passed away. The only problem is his mother’s rule: no using the oven while she’s at work. As Jingwen and Yanghao bake more elaborate cakes, they’ll have to cook up more elaborate excuses to keep their baking a secret – and continue the dream their father started. Launch Details

Date: Friday 21st June

Time: 5:30pm

Where: Where the Wild Things Are, 191 Boundary St West End Qld

Buy tickets: www.wherethewildthingsare.com.au/events/pie-in-the-sky-book-launch