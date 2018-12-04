Each year at Christmas, with the help of volunteer supporters, Micah Projects provide opportunities for the people they work with to celebrate and enjoy the festive season.

Last year, they organised, packed and delivered over 500 food and fresh fruit hampers for the individuals and families they support.

You can help by donating goods from our Hampers list or money to purchase fresh fruit and groceries. Micah Projects urgently need NON-PERISHABLE food items for our hampers.

You can also help to prepare and deliver Hampers on Monday 24th December 2018.

There are many volunteering opportunities available. Roles are:

Preparing Kurilpa Hall for Hamper Day

Packing Christmas Hampers

Packing Fresh Fruit Hampers

Delivering Christmas Hampers

Micah Projects is using SignUp.com to register volunteers for our upcoming Christmas Hamper Volunteer Roles. Here’s how SignUp works in 3 easy steps:

1. Click here to Register as a Volunteer on SignUp.com

https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/1994459/false#/invitation

2. Review the options listed and choose the spot(s) you like

3. Sign up! It’s Easy – you will NOT need to register an account or keep a password on SignUp.com

Note: SignUp.com does not share your email address with anyone. If you prefer not to use your email address, please contact us on 3029 7000.

Micah Projects thank you for your generosity to your community this Christmas!