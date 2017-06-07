South Bank Corporation to reveal new creative and performance “pop-up” venue in southern heart of the parklands, using the slower winter period to oversee a series of renewal projects to its retail areas.

In a significant change for the Parklands, the Corporation will transform the ageing Arbour View Cafes into an innovative pop-up space that will showcase the creativity of independent Queensland artists over its lifespan.

Due for completion in late 2017, the 3,000 square metre space will feature three distinctive areas: a grassy relaxation zone; an immersion and play area focused around an exciting new installation; and a curated creative performance area for Queensland artists from a broad mix of cultural disciplines.

The new purpose-designed community arts and performance space is being installed during the cooler months, transforming the site into space that offers the public free visual, interactive and immersive experiences.

“Changing creative experiences are now at the forefront of what is delivered to the public in urban precincts nationally and internationally,” Dr Catherin Bull, Chair of South Bank Corporation said.

“We will keep this pop-up creative site in place for at least 18 months while the Corporation and its stakeholders evaluate the best usage for the site, as part of its Master Planning review for the whole South Bank precinct over the longer term,” she added.

While the plans and name of the new site are yet to be released, the Corporation is confident that re-purposing the old Arbour View Cafes through this renewal project will add immediate value to South Bank’s visitor experiences.

A number of other projects are also underway across the precinct, including the installation of all-weather awnings along the retail and dining strip of Little Stanley Street to add greater weather protection for visitors, and noise mitigation for residents.

The new fit-out of the heritage-listed Allgas Building on the corner of Stanley Street Plaza and Ernest Street is also well on its way, with the nationally recognised Munich Brauhaus brand set to open its first venue in Queensland in late 2017.

“Brisbane City Council is also carrying out upgrades to Street’ss Beach during the cooler months to lessen impact on swimmers,” Dr Bull said.

“The Corporation and board are delighted to be able to re-invest funds generated from our commercial business operations into such an innovative renewal project, offering the community a new and unexpected way to experience Brisbane’s premier riverfront precinct.”