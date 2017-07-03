An eclectic showcase of musical talent will span the state from this Friday, as part of the 2017 Queensland Music Festival that is set to engage audiences with vibrant song and storytelling.

Running from 7 to 30 July, the QMF (Queensland Music Festival) will see over 100 performances in 45 Queensland towns and cities from nationally renowned acts such as ARIA Award-winning alternative rocker Dan Sultan to comedian Colin Lane, who will appear in the new musical Joh for PM – a satirical account of the life of ex-premier Joh Bjelke-Peterson.

Singer-songwriter Katie Noonan has announced her first program as Artistic Director, unveiling

an extensive bill that includes everything from indigenous to jazz music, to community events.

“There is truly something for everyone throughout Queensland during the opening weekend of the festival, from jazz musos grooving and singing along Queen Street Mall to Nambour’s Currie Street reverberating with the sounds of awesome local musicians,” Ms Noonan said.

The QMF will also include entertainment from award-winning composer and performer Jessie Lloyd, who is set to open the festival with Emma Donovan, Deline Briscoe and Jessica Hitchcock as part of the Mission Songs Project – a collection of 20th century Indigenous music that aims to reflect life on the missions.

Other recognised artists appearing include Kate Ceberano, Montaigne, Isaiah, Lior, Steve Kilbey, David Hobson, Elena Kats-Chernin and Manu Delago.

Premier and Minister for the Arts Annastacia Palaszczuk said the 2017 Queensland Music Festival will work effectively to inspire and educate the young and old on the importance of music and its agency in effecting positive change within the community.

“QMF is an extraordinary celebration of music, providing Queenslanders with a dynamic program of concerts, performances and innovative musical experiences including classical and contemporary music, dance, education programs, concerts and opera, as well as free and family events.

“The Queensland Government is proud to support QMF to deliver regional cultural tourism outcomes, unforgettable music experiences, and help create and maintain safe, connected and cohesive communities through the power and beauty of uniting in song,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

The Queensland Music Festival is an initiative of the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland, part of the Department of the Premier and Cabinet. The Queensland Music Festival is a celebration of local and national music with an aim to shine a light on marginalized voices.

For for the full program, click here.