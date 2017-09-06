The Australian Marine Conservation Society (AMCS) welcomes the Plastic Bag Ban and Container Refund Scheme Law passed by Queensland’s Parliament.

The Waste Reduction and Recycling Amendment Bill, which introduced these measures, was passed with bipartisan support.

James Cordwell, AMCS Marine Campaigner said: “This new law sets the gold standard for waste reduction in Australia. With the tide of ocean plastic pollution on the rise, Queensland is showing leadership in tackling this problem.

“Queensland is the most polluted state in Australia, according to the Keep Australia Beautiful Litter Index, with the incidence of litter 41% higher than the national average.

“Our coastlines are being littered with millions of plastic pieces. Eleven items of plastic, on average, are found along every metre of beach from the Sunshine Coast to the Gold Coast.

“Plastic pollution is choking and entangling our turtles, marine mammals and birdlife. It fills up their stomachs, reducing the space for food, which often results in starvation.

“This new law has the potential to reduce Queensland’s plastic litter by half – drastically cutting the plastic that ends up in our oceans, entangling or choking marine wildlife. To realise this potential the Queensland Government must implement world’s best practice regulations and community education in coming years.

“Education is vital. You can have a fantastic system, but if the community isn’t adequately informed on how it works and how they can participate, you’re heading for failure.”

“This is a win-win initiative for Queenslanders, capable of saving marine wildlife and cleaning up our coasts. We look forward to working with the Queensland Government to ensure the new laws are implemented successfully,” said Mr Cordwell.

Key elements of a world’s best practice container refund scheme for Queensland, include: