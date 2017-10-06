Queensland’s first Mobile Youth Van, providing support services to kids in remote and disadvantaged areas will be rolling into Brisbane next month.

Launched by Save the Children and Bulgari, the mobile support service targets children experiencing poor physical and mental wellbeing, substance abuse, social disconnection and family violence.

Part of an Australia-wide initiative which began in 2012, the vans are used as alternative classrooms for children unable to attend school, and as a diversionary service for young people engaging in anti-social behaviour.

State manager of Save the Children Australia Jason Ware said Queensland’s first mobile van service will work to help hundreds of at-risk young people dealing with adversity.

“We will use creative workshops and health promotion to drive pro-social behaviour and also offer them refuge from adversity or often in-stability in their lives,” Mr Ware said.

“We are incredibly grateful to Bulgari for their on-going support of our youth programs.”

The outreach service provides health and creative workshops which include sport, music and art activities, and includes state-of-the-art digital equipment as a means of enhancing learning experience.

The support service will extend to all areas of Brisbane, including linguistically and culturally diverse communities which already receive support from Save the Children.

Since Bulgari first partnered with Save the Children in 2009, the two organisations have donated more than USD$50 million (AUD$64 million) and helped more than 1 million people worldwide.

M.Y.van is dedicated to supporting Australia’s most vulnerable and hard-to-reach children through Save the Children Australia’s passionate and engaging support service.

Launch event:

The event will be hosted by Bulgari and Save the Children staff, with a possible appearance from Minister for Communities, Women and Youth, Minister for Child Safety/Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Shannon Fentiman.

Date: October 18, 2017

Where: Yeronga High School

For more information, visit the Save the Children website.