Terri Butler MP congratulates the Southside’s unsung heroes who were acknowledged at the 19th Griffith Australia Day Awards.

“Nearly 300 people attended the 19th annual Griffith Australia Day Awards, to honour a wonderful group of volunteers – our local unsung heroes,” Ms Butler said.

The ceremony took place on Sunday afternoon at the Souths Leagues Club, and was followed by afternoon tea.

“I thank my committee, led by Mr Matthew Campbell, and of course the recipients themselves, for their tireless efforts and participation in the ceremony. I also thank Corrine McMillan MP for giving up her time to MC the ceremony.”

“I was privileged to be able to celebrate the achievements of more than 40 local people who have shown initiative, made achievements, inspired others and shown dedication and reliability, across many different activities.”

“Between them they have dedicated decades of service to the Southside, and we are lucky to have them living and working our community”

The individual recipients were:

Marilyn Boyce

Jean Burke

Karen Czornohalan

Tokiko Dawson

John Debenham

Peter Forday

Jim Gable

Ross Hall

Ross Hielscher

Dr Vladis Kosse

Dr Paul Massarotto

Allan Mitchell

Randall New

Chi Pham

Billie Pelling

Glenys Pollock

Donald Richards

Beverly Strous

Marj Warry

David Woodcock

The community groups that were recognised were:

Environmental Defenders Office

Andrew Dunn, Ernestine Kirsch, Julian Ladd, Jemma Lanyon, Anna Simpson

Circles of Life QLD

Carol MacArthur, Janet Godwin, Imogen Johnson, Jill Wootton, Jemma MacArthur

Dauphin Tce Bushcare Group

Sarah Lejeune, David McDonald

Friends of Balmoral Cemetery

Jenny Clark, Julie Gustafson, Antony Rogers, Lorraine Russell

St Clement Melkite Catholic Church

Mrs Yolla Chibly, Reverend Father Elie Francis

World Wellness Group

Health staff and practitioners

And we were excited to induct into the GADA Hall of Fame:

Bulimba District Historical Society

Rai Laaja, Norman Love, Patricia Mullins, Brenda Nolan, John Rathbone, Robert Turner, Russell Turner, Judith Salter