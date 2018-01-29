Some of the 300 people who attended the Griffith Australia Day Awards ceremony. MAIN PICTURE: Terri Butler MP with Australia Day Award recipient Beverley Strous who has voluntarily taught pottery to MS sufferers for 30 years.

Terri Butler MP congratulates the Southside’s unsung heroes who were acknowledged at the 19th Griffith Australia Day Awards.

“Nearly 300 people attended the 19th annual Griffith Australia Day Awards, to honour a wonderful group of volunteers – our local unsung heroes,” Ms Butler said.

The ceremony took place on Sunday afternoon at the Souths Leagues Club, and was followed by afternoon tea.

“I thank my committee, led by Mr Matthew Campbell, and of course the recipients themselves, for their tireless efforts and participation in the ceremony. I also thank Corrine McMillan MP for giving up her time to MC the ceremony.”

“I was privileged to be able to celebrate the achievements of more than 40 local people who have shown initiative, made achievements, inspired others and shown dedication and reliability, across many different activities.”

“Between them they have dedicated decades of service to the Southside, and we are lucky to have them living and working our community”

The individual recipients were:

    Marilyn Boyce

    Jean Burke

    Karen Czornohalan

    Tokiko Dawson

    John Debenham

    Peter Forday

    Jim Gable

    Ross Hall

    Ross Hielscher

    Dr Vladis Kosse

    Dr Paul Massarotto

    Allan Mitchell

    Randall New

    Chi Pham

    Billie Pelling

    Glenys Pollock

    Donald Richards

    Beverly Strous

    Marj Warry

    David Woodcock

 

The community groups that were recognised were:

    Environmental Defenders Office

        Andrew Dunn, Ernestine Kirsch, Julian Ladd, Jemma Lanyon, Anna Simpson

    Circles of Life QLD

        Carol MacArthur, Janet Godwin, Imogen Johnson, Jill Wootton, Jemma MacArthur

    Dauphin Tce Bushcare Group

        Sarah Lejeune, David McDonald

    Friends of Balmoral Cemetery

        Jenny Clark, Julie Gustafson, Antony Rogers, Lorraine Russell

    St Clement Melkite Catholic Church

        Mrs Yolla Chibly, Reverend Father Elie Francis

    World Wellness Group

        Health staff and practitioners

 

And we were excited to induct into the GADA Hall of Fame:

    Bulimba District Historical Society

        Rai Laaja, Norman Love, Patricia Mullins, Brenda Nolan, John Rathbone, Robert Turner, Russell Turner, Judith Salter