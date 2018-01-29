Terri Butler MP congratulates the Southside’s unsung heroes who were acknowledged at the 19th Griffith Australia Day Awards.
“Nearly 300 people attended the 19th annual Griffith Australia Day Awards, to honour a wonderful group of volunteers – our local unsung heroes,” Ms Butler said.
The ceremony took place on Sunday afternoon at the Souths Leagues Club, and was followed by afternoon tea.
“I thank my committee, led by Mr Matthew Campbell, and of course the recipients themselves, for their tireless efforts and participation in the ceremony. I also thank Corrine McMillan MP for giving up her time to MC the ceremony.”
“I was privileged to be able to celebrate the achievements of more than 40 local people who have shown initiative, made achievements, inspired others and shown dedication and reliability, across many different activities.”
“Between them they have dedicated decades of service to the Southside, and we are lucky to have them living and working our community”
The individual recipients were:
Marilyn Boyce
Jean Burke
Karen Czornohalan
Tokiko Dawson
John Debenham
Peter Forday
Jim Gable
Ross Hall
Ross Hielscher
Dr Vladis Kosse
Dr Paul Massarotto
Allan Mitchell
Randall New
Chi Pham
Billie Pelling
Glenys Pollock
Donald Richards
Beverly Strous
Marj Warry
David Woodcock
The community groups that were recognised were:
Environmental Defenders Office
Andrew Dunn, Ernestine Kirsch, Julian Ladd, Jemma Lanyon, Anna Simpson
Circles of Life QLD
Carol MacArthur, Janet Godwin, Imogen Johnson, Jill Wootton, Jemma MacArthur
Dauphin Tce Bushcare Group
Sarah Lejeune, David McDonald
Friends of Balmoral Cemetery
Jenny Clark, Julie Gustafson, Antony Rogers, Lorraine Russell
St Clement Melkite Catholic Church
Mrs Yolla Chibly, Reverend Father Elie Francis
World Wellness Group
Health staff and practitioners
And we were excited to induct into the GADA Hall of Fame:
Bulimba District Historical Society
Rai Laaja, Norman Love, Patricia Mullins, Brenda Nolan, John Rathbone, Robert Turner, Russell Turner, Judith Salter