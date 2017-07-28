After 17-years of calling the Brisbane Powerhouse home, Vulcana Women’s Circus is coming back to its roots to offer exciting youth and adult classes at West End’s Kurilpa Hall.

Founded in 1995, Vulcana Women’s Circus is a leading organisation in social circus and has delivered the greater Brisbane community with bold performances and programs that empower women and children through the teaching and performance of circus arts.

Coupled with Rock & Roll Circus (now Circa), and Flipside Circus, Vulcana’s Women’s Circus is part of West End’s prolific output of circus companies that have gone on to build solid reputations outside of Brisbane.

Taking its name from the Welsh strongman Vulcana, the renowned organisation is Queensland’s oldest women’s arts organisation and has been a foundation for many successful circus performers.

Phoebe Manning, the main circus representative is a celebrated West End local, experienced

circus teacher, performer and clown, and will partner with the company to deliver these exciting new circus workshops.

“The workshops are physical, but they’re designed for people of all ages and capabilities, so there’s always a skill that people can take away,” Ms Manning said.

“Vulcana’s aim is to provide a safe space for people to build mutual respect and trust, increase confidence, and gain connections with others.

“It’s exciting when people who are apprehensive about doing it come along, because they often find something magical about it.”

On Monday nights, adults will be given the exciting opportunity to participate in Circus Play for Adults. Then on Thursdays, kids aged 5 to 7 and 8 to 12 can take part in a safe and fun-filled circus workshop which will enable them grow at their own level and pace.

Vulcana Women’s Circus Workshops will be held at Kurilpa Hall, 174 Boundary Street, West

End. Visit Vulcana’s website for more information.