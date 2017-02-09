Rise up and dance, Brisbane!
Brisbane is encouraged to rise up with the world and take part in the biggest mass action to end violence against women in human history – One Billion Rising – this Sunday, 12 February.
The campaign, a global dance event launched on Valentine’s Day 2012, began as a response to the staggering statistic that one in three women will be beaten or raped during her lifetime. That’s ONE BILLION WOMEN AND GIRLS worldwide!
Rise Up & Dance Brisbane is a collaboration between Nia Australia, Vulcana Women’s Circus, WaW Dance and Brisbane Powerhouse, in which all individuals and organisations are donating time, talent, joy, life-force, passion, space and love to rise in solidarity against the exploitation of women and give back to the Brisbane Domestic Violence Service.
Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Shannon Fentiman said the theme of this year’s One Billion Rising campaign was Solidarity to End the Exploitation of Women.
“One of the most powerful ways to tackle domestic and family violence in our community is to stand up proudly and call it out,” she said.
“This brilliant event celebrates women and challenges dangerous attitudes that underpin domestic violence in the biggest and boldest way possible.
“I couldn’t be prouder to get behind it and great Brisbane organisations like Micah Projects, who every day work hard to keep women and children in Queensland safe.”
Karyn Walsh, CEO of Micah Projects, said “Partnering with creative organisations like Vulcana, WaW and Nia Australia is a great opportunity to bring the community together, collectively express equality, and gain the strength needed to mitigate the loss of life and freedom that so many women, children and families live with as a result of domestic violence.”
Program @ the Stores Studio, Brisbane Powerhouse 2pm: Flashmob rehearsal with Vulcana and WAW Dance 3pm : Community Dance Jam and Fundraiser for BDVS with Nia Australia
Program @ the Performance Lawn, Brisbane Powerhouse 4.05pm: Flashmob performance 4.15pm : Welcome to Country 4.20pm : Address by the Honourable Shannon Fentiman, Minister for the Prevention of Domestic & Family Violence, and Belinda Cox, Brisbane Domestic Violence Service 4.35pm : Free dance, including audience participation 5pm : Event close
About the participants:
Nia Australia – Transform How You Live https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BS6zKbQxOz0
Vulcana Women’s Circus grows strong women! Flexible and fun, challenging and definitely unique, we are about positive experiences of physicality and creative power.
WaW Dance offers mature women a safe place to come together and experience the joy of dance and healthy ageing.
Brisbane Domestic Violence Service supports women, children, family members, same sex couples and others, providing a range of services, including information and referral, crisis support, practical assistance, advocacy, counselling and emotional support.
BRISBANE POWERHOUSE is a hub for everything creative, all housed in a stunning venue on the Brisbane River.